Ryan Weathers Injury: Starting up throwing progression

Weathers (forearm) is expected to begin a throwing progression later this week, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

Weathers opened the season on the 15-day injured list after suffering a left flexor strain late in spring training. The southpaw appears to have responded well to a brief shutdown period, but he'll likely face an extended ramp-up period as he looks to get stretched back out for a starting role. If all goes well during that process, Weathers could be ready to return from the IL by late April, in a best-case scenario.