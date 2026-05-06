Ryan Weathers Injury: Won't start Thursday

Weathers was scratched from his scheduled start for Thursday's game against the Rangers due to an illness he suffered earlier in the week, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Weathers is feeling better now, but being sick took him off his routine, so the Yankees will postpone his next start to give him time to get back in rhythm. The 26-year-old southpaw is now expected to make his next start in Baltimore on Monday, and the Pinstripes will send Paul Blackburn to the mound in Thursday's series finale.