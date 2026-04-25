Ryan Weathers News: Allows two runs in no-decision
Weathers didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Astros after allowing two runs on six hits across 5.1 innings. He struck out four.
Making his first start since returning from paternity leave earlier this week, Weathers picked things up where he left them off, as he had tossed 7.1 scoreless innings in his previous outing against the Royals on April 19. Weathers fell just two outs away from recording what would've been his third quality start of the season, but he's been pitching well of late. He's allowed two or fewer earned runs in three of his last four starts, and this outing lowered his ERA to 3.21 across 33.2 innings. Weathers should make his next start next weekend at home against the Orioles.
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