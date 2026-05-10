Ryan Weathers News: Cleared to start Monday

Weathers (illness) is slated to start Monday's series opener in Baltimore, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Weathers was scratched ahead of his previously scheduled start this past Thursday against the Rangers after struggling to bounce back from an illness that surfaced earlier in the week, but the southpaw has since made a full recovery from the ailment. He was able to complete a side session without incident over the weekend and isn't expected to be operating with any restrictions Monday while he takes the hill for his eighth start of the season.