Ryan Weathers News: Confirmed part of rotation

Manager Aaron Boone confirmed Thursday that Weathers will open the season in the Yankees' starting rotation, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

With Gerrit Cole (elbow) and Carlos Rodon (elbow) both expected to open the season on the injured list, Weathers' inclusion in the rotation doesn't come as a surprise. However, he's been knocked around this spring, and it continued Thursday against the Blue Jays, as Weathers surrendered seven earned runs on eight hits and one walk across three innings. He struck out five and gave up a pair of home runs. Weathers sports an ugly 11.68 ERA through four Grapefruit League starts, but Boone believes Weathers' stuff "is where it needs to be."