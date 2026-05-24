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Ryan Weathers News: Delivers seven scoreless vs. Rays

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Weathers did not factor into the decision Sunday against Tampa Bay, allowing four hits and three walks over seven scoreless innings. He struck out four.

It was an impressive bounce-back performance from Weathers, who made it through seven innings for the third time this season, after he gave up five runs in 5.1 innings his last time out against the Blue Jays. Through his first 10 starts with the Yankees, Weathers is 2-2 with a solid 3.14 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 65:16 K:BB across 57.1 innings. The southpaw is currently lined up to face the A's on the road in his next outing.

Ryan Weathers
New York Yankees
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