Ryan Weathers News: Ends spring on positive note
Weathers completed five innings in Tuesday's exhibition game against the Cubs, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out four batters.
Weathers entered as a reliever in the third inning but got in a healthy workload of five frames spanning 80 pitches (57 strikes). He held Chicago to just one run on a Miguel Amaya solo homer. Weathers had a bumpy spring and finished the exhibition slate with an 8.83 ERA and 1.79 WHIP across 17.1 innings, but he did register an impressive 21:4 K:BB. The left-hander has been tabbed to be part of New York's season-opening rotation and is tentatively slated to make his first start Monday in Seattle.
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