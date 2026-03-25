Ryan Weathers headshot

Ryan Weathers News: Ends spring on positive note

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Weathers completed five innings in Tuesday's exhibition game against the Cubs, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out four batters.

Weathers entered as a reliever in the third inning but got in a healthy workload of five frames spanning 80 pitches (57 strikes). He held Chicago to just one run on a Miguel Amaya solo homer. Weathers had a bumpy spring and finished the exhibition slate with an 8.83 ERA and 1.79 WHIP across 17.1 innings, but he did register an impressive 21:4 K:BB. The left-hander has been tabbed to be part of New York's season-opening rotation and is tentatively slated to make his first start Monday in Seattle.

Ryan Weathers
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Weathers See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Weathers See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
5 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
12 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
19 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
19 days ago