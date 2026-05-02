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Ryan Weathers News: Evens record with victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Weathers (2-2) earned the win over Baltimore on Saturday, allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks while striking out five batters over five-plus innings.

Weathers looked like he was destined for a quality start when he entered the sixth frame with a 6-1 lead, but he gave up back-to-back singles to begin that inning and was pulled after a Ben Rice error loaded the bases for Baltimore. Two of the runners he put on base ended up scoring, but neither of those runs were earned. Weathers notched 10 whiffs on his 90 pitches and gave up only one extra-base hit -- a Pete Alonso solo homer. The lefty hurler has given up two or fewer earned runs in five of his seven starts this season, leading to a tidy 3.03 ERA along with a 1.19 WHIP and 45:10 K:BB over 38.2 frames. Weathers' next start lines up to be a home matchup against Texas.

Ryan Weathers
New York Yankees
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