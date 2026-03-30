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Ryan Weathers News: Fans seven in Yankees debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Weathers did not factor into the decision Monday against the Mariners, allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over 4.1 innings.

Making his Yankees debut after being traded from Miami this offseason, Weathers was sharp for much of the outing, giving up his only run in the second inning on an RBI single from Cole Young before settling in and retiring seven straight batters, including four via strikeout during a dominant stretch. Weathers ran into trouble in the fifth with back-to-back singles that effectively ended his night as he threw 77 pitches (49 strikes) in the effort, flashing strong swing-and-miss ability throughout. Coming off a 2025 season in which the southpaw logged just 38.1 innings with a 3.99 ERA, this start was an encouraging step forward for the 26-year-old.

Ryan Weathers
New York Yankees
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