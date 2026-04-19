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Ryan Weathers News: Fires 7.1 shutout innings in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Weathers (1-2) earned the win Sunday against the Royals, allowing no runs on five hits and one walk in 7.1 innings. He struck out eight.

Weathers was firing on all cylinders Sunday, rebounding in a big way after serving up four home runs to the Angels his last time out. The left-hander recorded his first scoreless start of the season, and he's now fanned at least seven in four of his first five outings. Weathers will be looking to build off his strong start to 2026 in his next scheduled appearance versus Houston, as he's produced a 3.18 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 36:8 K:BB over 28.1 frames so far.

Ryan Weathers
New York Yankees
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