Ryan Weathers News: Getting stretched out
Weathers gave up one unearned run on one hit and two walks over four innings in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets. He struck out one.
The 25-year-old southpaw built up to 65 pitches (37 strikes) in another sharp outing. Weathers has a 0.79 ERA and 11:8 K:BB through 11.1 innings this spring, and he's locked into a rotation spot for the Marlins to begin the season.
