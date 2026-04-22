Ryan Weathers News: Heads to paternity list

The Yankees placed Weathers on the paternity list Wednesday.

Weathers will be away from the Yankees for the next 1-to-3 days while he welcomes a new addition to his family. After tossing 7.1 scoreless innings in a win over the Royals his last time out Sunday, Weathers wasn't scheduled to make his next turn until Saturday in Houston. As such, the Yankees shouldn't have to adjust their rotation to accommodate for Weathers' move to the paternity list.