Ryan Weathers News: Impressive in spring debut

Weathers threw 3.2 scoreless innings in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, allowing one hit while striking out five. He did not issue a walk.

Acquired from the Marlins in a January trade, Weathers quickly made believers out of Yankees fans, reaching as high as 99.8 mph with his fastball in his spring debut. "I felt really good," Weathers told Bryan Hoch MLB.com afterward. "I feel like the command is starting to get back to where I used to be, and I came out feeling healthy. Anytime I can stay healthy after pitching, that's a good day for me." The lefty added that veterans Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon and Max Fried have helped him simplify things and trust his stuff. Weathers showed increased velocity last spring as well before going down with an injury, and the book is still out on whether he can hold up to the rigors of MLB starting duty.