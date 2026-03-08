Ryan Weathers News: Knocked around in spring start
Weathers allowed six runs (five earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out three batters over two innings in a Grapefruit League outing against the Mets on Sunday.
Weathers breezed through a scoreless first inning during which he retired the side in order. However, the southpaw got only one out in his second frame, allowing three runs before being pulled. Under spring training rules, Weathers re-entered the contest in the third inning and gave up three more runs (one was unearned) while retiring just two batters. Weathers was great in his previous Grapefruit League appearance, tossing 3.2 scoreless innings with five punchouts, and he's expected to open the regular season in the Yankees' starting rotation.
