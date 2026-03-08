Ryan Weathers headshot

Ryan Weathers News: Knocked around in spring start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2026 at 10:19pm

Weathers allowed six runs (five earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out three batters over two innings in a Grapefruit League outing against the Mets on Sunday.

Weathers breezed through a scoreless first inning during which he retired the side in order. However, the southpaw got only one out in his second frame, allowing three runs before being pulled. Under spring training rules, Weathers re-entered the contest in the third inning and gave up three more runs (one was unearned) while retiring just two batters. Weathers was great in his previous Grapefruit League appearance, tossing 3.2 scoreless innings with five punchouts, and he's expected to open the regular season in the Yankees' starting rotation.

Ryan Weathers
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
