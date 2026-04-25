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Ryan Weathers News: Returns from paternity leave

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

The Yankees reinstated Weathers from the paternity list Saturday.

After spending three days away from the team to welcome a new addition to his family, Weathers will return to start Saturday's game against the Astros. The 26-year-old southpaw threw 7.1 shutout innings against the Royals during his most recent start, though he'll face a more difficult task Saturday in keeping quiet an Astros lineup that currently boasts the fourth-best OPS in MLB (.784). Angel Chivilli (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move.

Ryan Weathers
New York Yankees
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