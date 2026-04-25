Ryan Weathers News: Returns from paternity leave

The Yankees reinstated Weathers from the paternity list Saturday.

After spending three days away from the team to welcome a new addition to his family, Weathers will return to start Saturday's game against the Astros. The 26-year-old southpaw threw 7.1 shutout innings against the Royals during his most recent start, though he'll face a more difficult task Saturday in keeping quiet an Astros lineup that currently boasts the fourth-best OPS in MLB (.784). Angel Chivilli (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move.