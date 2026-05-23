Ryan Weathers News: Saturday's start rained out

Weathers and the Yankees won't face the Rays on Saturday, as the game was postponed due to rain, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

The two sides will make up Saturday's contest during a doubleheader Sept. 22, and Weathers is likely to make his next start in Sunday's series finale. He'll be aiming to bounce back after giving up five earned runs to the Blue Jays over 5.1 innings during his last appearance.