Ryan Weathers News: Strikes out 10 in loss
Weathers (2-3) allowed five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out 10 over 6.2 innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Athletics.
Weathers reached double-digit strikeouts for the second time this year. He's also worked into the seventh inning or later in five of his 11 starts, though this time it came with three home runs allowed while he matched his season high for runs allowed. The southpaw has still looked pretty good in his first year with the Yankees, posting a 3.52 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 75:19 K:BB through 64 innings. His next start is projected to come at home versus the Red Sox.
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