Ryan Weathers News: Struggles against former team

Weathers did not factor into the decision Saturday against Miami, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks with four strikeouts across 3.2 innings.

Weathers really struggled with his command, walking a batter in each of the first three innings as he dealt with significant traffic on the bases versus his former team. The left-hander was pulled in the fourth inning after needing 88 pitches to record just 11 outs. Weathers has yet to factor into a decision through two starts and will carry a 4.50 ERA and an 11:5 K:BB across eight innings into his next start at home against the Athletics.