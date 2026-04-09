Ryan Weathers News: Takes tough-luck loss Thursday
Weathers (0-1) took the loss Thursday against the Athletics, allowing one run on seven hits and no walks with seven strikeouts across eight innings.
Unfortunately for Weathers, the Yankees weren't able to score any runs against Athletics left-hander Jeffrey Springs, who allowed just one hit across seven shutout innings. Weathers had some of his best stuff on 101 pitches Thursday but took the tough-luck loss and remains winless through three starts with New York. Weathers has a 2.81 ERA and 18:5 K:BB across 16 innings and is slated to face the Angels at home Tuesday.
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