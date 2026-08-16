Ryan Weathers News: Tosses 7.1 innings in no-decision
Weathers did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Blue Jays, allowing one run on six hits and one walk while striking out four over 7.1 innings.
Weathers opened his outing by retiring the first 10 batters he faced before eventually allowing his lone run on back-to-back doubles in the fifth inning. The 7.1 frames marked his longest start since April 19 and continued an impressive run for the left-hander, who has surrendered just three runs across his last 31.2 innings. Weathers owns a 3.56 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 140:38 K:BB across a career-high 134 innings this season. He's scheduled for a rematch with Toronto in his next start, this time at home.
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