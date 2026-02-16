Ryan Weathers News: Turns heads in live BP
Weathers touched 98.5 mph with his four-seamer during a live batting practice session Sunday, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.
Weathers averaged 96.9 mph with his four-seamer last season with the Marlins, but it's still a bit of a surprise that he's showing so much velocity this early in spring training. Acquired via trade in January, Weathers has been injury-prone in his career and has been using a foam roller in order to reduce lower-body tightness. The southpaw is expected to open the season in the Yankees' rotation while Gerrit Cole (elbow) and Carlos Rodon (elbow) recover.
