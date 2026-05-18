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Ryan Weathers News: Yields five runs in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 18, 2026 at 8:30pm

Weathers didn't factor into the decision Monday against the Blue Jays, allowing five runs on seven hits and no walks with seven strikeouts across 5.1 innings.

Weathers didn't have his best stuff against Toronto, as he was burned by the long ball in this one. The left-hander served up a three-run shot to Ernie Clement in the fourth inning before George Springer took him deep for a solo shot in the fifth. While the results weren't great, Weathers has continued to flourish from a K:BB perspective. This was his third walk-less start of the season, and he's now struck out a career-high 4.7 batters for every issued walk. He's in the 90th percentile in strikeout rate, and through nine starts, Weathers owns a 3.58 ERA and 61:13 K:BB across 50.2 innings. He's lined up to take his next turn through the rotation against the Rays over the weekend.

Ryan Weathers
New York Yankees
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