Ryan Weiss News: Appears headed back to bullpen

Weiss appears headed back to the Astros' bullpen after Kai-Wei Teng was named the team's starter for Tuesday's game in Baltimore, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Weiss was ineffective in two starts after entering the Astros' rotation, allowing a total of four runs on eight hits and eight walks over seven innings. Teng is not stretched out, so there's a good chance Weiss will be needed in long relief Tuesday. Weiss has collected a 6.50 ERA, 2.17 WHIP and 22:14 K:BB over 18 innings covering two starts and five relief outings this season.