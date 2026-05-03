Ryan Weiss News: Back from paternity list

The Astros reinstated Weiss (personal) from the paternity list Sunday.

After he was away from the team for the last three days while welcoming a new addition to his family, Weiss has rejoined the Astros ahead of their series finale in Boston. The Astros haven't clarified what Weiss's role will look like moving forward, but he could be available out of the bullpen to cover multiple innings behind Cody Bolton, who will open Sunday's contest but likely isn't stretched out enough to handle a typical starter's workload. If Weiss isn't used Sunday, he'll be a candidate to start or work in bulk relief during Monday's series opener versus the Dodgers.