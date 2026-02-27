Ryan Weiss News: Competing for final rotation spot
Weiss delivered 2.1 scoreless innings in Thursday's Grapefruit League matchup with the Mets, allowing a hit and a pair of walks.
It was a solid spring debut overall for Weiss, as he was able to work out of trouble to keep the Mets off the board. The 29-year-old right-hander is competing with Spencer Arrighetti, Lance McCullers and AJ Blubaugh for one of the final two spots in the Astros' six-man rotation. Weiss, who featured a mid-90's fastball paired with three different offspeed pitches, signed a one-year deal with Houston after posting an impressive 2.87 ERA with 207 strikeouts across 178.2 innings in the KBO last year. Weiss figures to start the year as a swingman out of the bullpen, should he fail to crack the Opening Day rotation.
