Ryan Weiss News: Demoted to Triple-A
The Astros optioned Weiss to Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Weiss was lit up for seven runs (six earned) over 4.1 innings during Monday's loss to the Dodgers, inflating his ERA to 7.62 to go with a 2.12 WHIP through 26 innings on the year. He'll now head back to the minors to right the ship, and Jason Alexander will come up from Triple-A to round out Houston's bullpen.
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