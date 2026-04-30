Ryan Weiss News: Goes on paternity leave
The Astros placed Weiss on the paternity list Thursday.
Weiss will be away for 1-to-3 days while welcoming a new addition to the family. Cody Bolton (back) has returned from the injured list to grab Weiss' roster spot.
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