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Ryan Weiss News: Goes on paternity leave

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

The Astros placed Weiss on the paternity list Thursday.

Weiss will be away for 1-to-3 days while welcoming a new addition to the family. Cody Bolton (back) has returned from the injured list to grab Weiss' roster spot.

Ryan Weiss
Houston Astros
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