Ryan Weiss News: Inefficient in no-decision

Weiss didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 8-5 loss to the Guardians, giving up two runs on five hits and four walks over 3.1 innings. He struck out four.

The 29-year-old right-hander needed 86 pitches (48 strikes) to record just 10 outs, as Weiss continues to struggle in his return to MLB. Weiss has yet to complete four innings in any of his seven appearances (two starts), stumbling to a 6.50 ERA, 2.17 WHIP and 22:14 K:BB over 18 innings, and with Houston having a couple off days coming Thursday and Monday, Weiss could have his next turn in the rotation skipped. Whether he gets another start or returns to a long-relief role will depend on when the likes of Tatsuya Imai (arm) or Cody Bolton (back) are cleared to come off the IL.