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Ryan Weiss News: Looks set to return to bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2026 at 10:33am

Weiss appears in line to move to the Houston bullpen after Kai-Wei Teng was named the team's starter for Tuesday's game in Baltimore, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Weiss was ineffective in two starts after entering the Astros rotation, allowing a total of four runs on eight hits and eight walks over seven innings. Teng isn't fully stretched out to handle a typical starter's workload, so Weiss could be needed in long relief Tuesday. Weiss has collected a 6.50 ERA, 2.17 WHIP and 22:14 K:BB over 18 innings covering two starts and five relief outings this season.

Ryan Weiss
Houston Astros
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