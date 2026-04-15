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Ryan Weiss News: Starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Weiss will start Thursday's game against the Rockies, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Weiss has been hit around quite a bit during his last two outings, conceding nine runs (eight earned) on 12 hits and four walks while striking out eight batters over five innings. However, the Astros are running low on options with seven starting pitchers currently on the injured list, so the 29-year-old righty will be called upon to make his first MLB start. He'll at least benefit from a favorable matchup, as the Rockies rank in the bottom third of MLB with a .681 OPS.

Ryan Weiss
Houston Astros
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