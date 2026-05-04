Ryan Weiss News: Surrenders sevens runs in loss
Weiss (0-3) took the loss in Monday's 8-3 loss to the Dodgers. He allowed seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and four walks while striking out five over 4.1 innings.
Entering after opener Steven Okert recorded two outs, Weiss struggled in bulk relief as the Dodgers lineup did significant damage. The 29-year-old has yet to find his footing in 2026, allowing runs in seven of his nine appearances this season. With a 7.62 ERA and 2.12 WHIP across 26 innings, Weiss will likely continue to operate in a long-relief role and will need to turn things around quickly to keep his spot on the roster secure.
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