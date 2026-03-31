Ryan Weiss News: Working out of bullpen

Weiss delivered two hitless innings in relief in Monday's win over the Red Sox, striking out three while walking one.

Weiss failed to crack Houston's rotation out of spring training, though he did make the team as a bullpen option. The right-hander looked sharp Monday, as he set down six straight Red Sox after issuing a leadoff walk in the eighth. It was an encouraging performance for Weiss, after he gave up a home run to Zach Neto in his major league debut Friday.