Ryan Yarbrough News: Blanks in appearance

Yarbrough pitched a perfect inning while striking out two batters in a 7-4 loss to Houston on Sunday.

Yarbrough entered the game in the eighth inning, striking out both Christian Walker and Cam Smith en route to a scoreless inning. Prior to the series against Houston, the 34-year-old had struggled in his previous two appearances, allowing a combined five earned runs over 3.1 innings pitched. The left-hander has not seen much volume, only appearing in seven games through the first month of the season for New York.