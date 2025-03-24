Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan Yarbrough headshot

Ryan Yarbrough News: Bound for Bronx on one-year deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2025 at 11:33am

Yarbrough agreed to a one-year contract with the Yankees on Monday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Yarbrough was released by the Blue Jays on Sunday after opting out of his minor-league contract and he has quickly landed on his feet with another American League East club. The left-hander will provide protection in long relief with the Yankees while Will Warren and Carlos Carrasco hold down spots at the back end of the rotation.

Ryan Yarbrough
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now