Ryan Yarbrough News: Bound for Bronx on one-year deal
Yarbrough agreed to a one-year contract with the Yankees on Monday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Yarbrough was released by the Blue Jays on Sunday after opting out of his minor-league contract and he has quickly landed on his feet with another American League East club. The left-hander will provide protection in long relief with the Yankees while Will Warren and Carlos Carrasco hold down spots at the back end of the rotation.
