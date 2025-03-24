Fantasy Baseball
Ryan Yarbrough headshot

Ryan Yarbrough News: Gets MLB deal from NYY

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

The Yankees signed Yarbrough to a one-year contract Monday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Yarbrough was released by the Blue Jays on Sunday after opting out of his minor-league contract and he has quickly landed on his feet with another American League East club. The left-hander will provide protection in long relief with the Yankees while Will Warren and Carlos Carrasco hold down rotation spots.

Ryan Yarbrough
New York Yankees
