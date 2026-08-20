Ryan Yarbrough News: Notches three-inning save
Yarbrough earned a save against the Orioles on Thursday, striking out four batters over three perfect innings.
Yarbrough entered in the seventh frame with the Yankees up 5-1. He didn't allow Baltimore to even sniff at a comeback, retiring all nine batters he faced while tying a season high with four punchouts. It was the fifth three-inning outing of the season for the veteran lefty, and he's earned a save in three of those appearances. With that in mind, there's no reason for fantasy managers to speculate on Yarbrough getting additional saves despite the fact that the three he has notched is a career-best mark for a single season.
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