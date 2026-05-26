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Ryan Yarbrough News: Records three-inning save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Yarbrough tossed three scoreless innings against the Royals on Tuesday, allowing two hits and issuing one walk while registering a save.

Cam Schlittler gave New York six innings of one-run ball, and the Yankees had built a 10-1 lead when Yarbrough entered in the seventh. The left-hander ended up closing out the contest, firing 29 of 44 pitches for strikes and keeping Kansas City out of the scoring column. Yarbrough notched his first save since picking up another three-inning save in September of last season. The veteran hurler doesn't figure to log many additional saves given his middle- and long-relief role.

Ryan Yarbrough
New York Yankees
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