Ryan Zeferjahn News: Impresses in appearance
Zeferjahn went 1.2 innings allowing no runs and zero hits while striking out one batter in an 11-9 loss in extra innings to Kansas City on Sunday.
Zeferjahn entered the game in the seventh inning and picked up his third hold of the season. The right-hander was able to maintain the 7-5 lead before Drew Pomeranz blew the game in the bottom of the ninth inning, sending the game into extra innings. The 28-year-old had one of his better outings after previously allowing at least one earned run in five of his first nine appearances this campaign.
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