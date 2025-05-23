Ryan Zeferjahn News: Notches eighth hold

Zeferjahn recorded a hold against the Athletics on Thursday, allowing one hit and issuing one walk while striking out one batter in one scoreless inning.

Zeferjahn entered in the eighth inning with the Angels up two runs and quickly got into trouble, allowing a walk and a single, respectively, to the first two batters he faced. However, the righty reliever then induced a double-play groundout before striking out Brent Rooker to escape without allowing any runs. Zeferjahn has increasingly found himself in high-leverage situations among a beleaguered Angels bullpen -- he's registered a hold in each of his past five outings to move into the team lead with eight overall this season. His 4.50 ERA and 1.50 WHIP on the campaign aren't great, but he has 26 punchouts (along with 10 walks) in 18 frames while adding two wins and a save.