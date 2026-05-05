Ryan Zeferjahn News: Notches save Tuesday

Zeferjahn earned a save against the White Sox on Tuesday, issuing two walks and striking out three batters over 1.1 hitless and scoreless innings.

Zeferjahn entered with two outs and a runner on first base with a one-run lead in the top of the eighth inning. He struck out Munetaka Murakami on three pitches, then remained in the game for the ninth. The right-hander was much less steady in that frame, hitting one batter with a pitch and walking two others to load the bases. However, Zeferjahn was able to wiggle out of the jam by getting Edgar Quero to ground out to end the contest. Overall, Zeferjahn threw just 16 of 33 pitches for strikes, though it's notable that he picked up the Angels' first save since Jordan Romano, who has since been released, notched a save against Atlanta on April 6. It's also notable that Kirby Yates, who was activated from the IL on Tuesday and is the most experienced closer in the team's bullpen, wasn't called upon with a late lead Tuesday. The Angels have the league's second-worst record, and their ninth-inning situation is as ambiguous as any in baseball, so fantasy managers may be wise to avoid reading too much into Zeferjahn's save Tuesday unless he follows it up with additional closing opportunities.