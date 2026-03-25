Ryan Zeferjahn News: Worst outing of spring

Zeferjahn went 0.2 innings allowing three runs, courtesy of two long balls, on four hits while walking one batter in a 7-7 tie against the Dodgers on Monday.

Zeferjahn appeared in eight games this spring for the Angels, posting a 5.23 ERA in 10.1 innings pitched. The right-hander, who made 12 appearances in 2024, completed his first full season after recording a 4.74 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 62 appearances for Los Angeles in 2025. The 28-year-old will likely be in the mix for high-leverage roles immediately given the bullpen depth has been gravely impacted by injuries to Kirby Yates (knee inflammation), Ben Joyce (shoulder surgery rehab), both of which require stints on the 15-day injured list to begin the new campaign, and Robert Stephenson (elbow) who was placed on the 60-day injured list Tuesday.