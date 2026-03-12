Ryne Nelson News: Begins four innings Wednesday
Nelson allowed three runs one two hits and one walk while striking out four over 3.1 innings in Wednesday's spring start against the Athletics.
Nelson was able to work his pitch count to 56 (37 strikes) and generated 10 whiffs but was also taken deep twice in his third Cactus League start. He was removed in the middle of one inning to ensure that he got a fourth up-and-down. The right-hander has allowed five runs while striking out 10 and walking one over eight spring innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryne Nelson See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 3006 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30021 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap30 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30049 days ago
-
Collette Calls
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions50 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryne Nelson See More