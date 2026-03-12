Ryne Nelson headshot

Ryne Nelson News: Begins four innings Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 4:39am

Nelson allowed three runs one two hits and one walk while striking out four over 3.1 innings in Wednesday's spring start against the Athletics.

Nelson was able to work his pitch count to 56 (37 strikes) and generated 10 whiffs but was also taken deep twice in his third Cactus League start. He was removed in the middle of one inning to ensure that he got a fourth up-and-down. The right-hander has allowed five runs while striking out 10 and walking one over eight spring innings.

Ryne Nelson
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryne Nelson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryne Nelson See More
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
6 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
21 days ago
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap
MLB
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap
Author Image
Jason Collette
30 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
49 days ago
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions
MLB
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
50 days ago