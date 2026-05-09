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Ryne Nelson News: Best start of season in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Nelson didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Mets, allowing one run on two hits and one walk with seven strikeouts across 6.2 innings.

It's the first time Nelson has gone at least six innings through eight starts this season, and he's now strung together back-to-back strong outings in May. He entered the month with a 7.71 ERA but has surrendered just two runs on six hits and three walks with 11 strikeouts across 12.1 innings over his last two starts. Nelson's lone mistake Friday was a solo homer allowed to Mark Vientos in the second inning. Nelson now owns a 5.68 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 35:14 K:BB across 38 innings on the year. Nelson has above-average stuff, highlighted by a 96.2 mph fastball and plus slider, and perhaps he'll be able to get his season on track following a second straight positive performance.

Ryne Nelson
Arizona Diamondbacks
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