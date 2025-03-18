Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryne Nelson headshot

Ryne Nelson News: Calm spring no longer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2025 at 4:55am

Nelson allowed nine runs (eight earned) on 11 hits while striking out one over three-plus innings in Monday's spring start against Kansas City.

Nelson's uneventful spring blew up in his fourth spring outing (third start). He was responsible for runs in all innings pitched and was chased after giving up four consecutive hits to lead off the fourth. The Royals were jumping on Nelson early in counts. The right-hander needed just 55 pitches to face 19 batters. Nelson, who was a rotation regular in 2024, is competing for the fifth spot this spring.

Ryne Nelson
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now