Ryne Nelson News: Cruises to win, gets another start

Nelson improved to 2-1 on the season in Monday's 5-0 win over the Pirates, covering 6.2 scoreless innings and striking out four batters while allowing four hits and no walks.

Making his second turn through the rotation in place of Eduardo Rodriguez (shoulder), Nelson once again came through with an excellent outing after he previously limited the Dodgers to one run over five innings in his last start May 20. Rodriguez isn't expected to be ready to return from the 15-day injured list later this week when first eligible, and manager Torey Lovullo confirmed after Monday's contest that Nelson would pick up at least one more start Sunday versus the Nationals, per Jack Magruder of the Associated Press. The right-hander owns a 3.79 ERA with 34 strikeouts over 38 innings across his 12 appearances (three starts) on the season.