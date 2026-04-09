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Ryne Nelson News: Earns first win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2026 at 5:25am

Nelson (1-1) allowed one run on five hits while striking out five over 5.2 innings, earning the win in Wednesday's 7-2 victory over the Mets.

Nelson's first two starts of the season were marred by six walks and four home runs, uncharacteristic of the right-hander. There were no such issues the third time out. Nelson scattered two hits over five scoreless innings, before New York batters touched him for three singles and their lone run in the sixth. The bounce-back outing came it a good time for Nelson, as the Diamondbacks consider how best to incorporate Merrill Kelly (back) into the rotation. Kelly is scheduled for one more rehab start before being activated, meaning someone in the existing rotation will need to go. Based on the results thus far, the decision seemingly comes down to Nelson (4.20 ERA) and Brandon Pfaadt (6.75).

Ryne Nelson
Arizona Diamondbacks
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