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Ryne Nelson News: Goes seven innings in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Nelson allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three over seven innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Tuesday.

Nelson has worked into the seventh inning in each of his last three outings. He's given up seven runs with an 18:3 K:BB over that span, though he's also allowed four home runs, including two in Tuesday's contest. The right-hander is now at a 5.19 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 46:16 K:BB through 52 innings over 10 starts this season. He'll look to keep his streak of quality starts going at home over the weekend against the Rockies.

Ryne Nelson
Arizona Diamondbacks
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