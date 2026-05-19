Ryne Nelson News: Goes seven innings in no-decision

Nelson allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three over seven innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Tuesday.

Nelson has worked into the seventh inning in each of his last three outings. He's given up seven runs with an 18:3 K:BB over that span, though he's also allowed four home runs, including two in Tuesday's contest. The right-hander is now at a 5.19 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 46:16 K:BB through 52 innings over 10 starts this season. He'll look to keep his streak of quality starts going at home over the weekend against the Rockies.