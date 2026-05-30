Ryne Nelson News: Hammered by Mariners
Nelson (2-4) allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits and a hit batsman while striking out three and walking none over 5.1 innings, taking the loss versus the Mariners on Saturday.
Nelson served up a pair of solo shots in both the second and third innings, and that was too much for the Diamondbacks to come back from. This is the fifth time he's allowed multiple homers in a start this season. He had strung together four straight quality starts before Saturday's poor outing. Nelson is now at a 4.82 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 52:19 K:BB through 65.1 innings over 12 starts this season. He is tentatively lined up for a tough home start versus the Dodgers in his next outing.
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