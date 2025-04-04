Ryne Nelson News: Has ERA-corrective outing

Nelson allowed one hit while striking out two over 2.1 scoreless innings in Thursday's 9-7 loss to the Yankees.

Nelson was needed for length after the Yankees battered starter Merrill Kelly for nine runs in 3.2 innings. The long reliever was able to keep New York in check and dropped his ERA from 21.60 to 9.00. Nelson had a rough first appearance Opening Day (four runs, 1.2 innings) and sat on that for a week before Thursday's ERA correction. The right-hander was a key member of the Diamondbacks' rotation in 2024 and remains capable of being stretched out if needed as a starter.