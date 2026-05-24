Ryne Nelson News: Lasts eight innings in second win
Nelson (2-3) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on six hits and three walks over eight innings against the Rockies. He struck out three.
Nelson was locked in and efficient, holding the Rockies to just one run while completing eight innings for the first time in his career. The right-hander has logged seven-plus innings in each of his past three starts and owns a 2.36 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 25:8 K:BB across 34.1 innings (five starts) in May. He'll look to stay in the win column next time out, which is tentatively scheduled for Saturday against the Mariners.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryne Nelson See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This WeekYesterday
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)2 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 195 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 195 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL West5 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryne Nelson See More