Ryne Nelson News: Lasts eight innings in second win

Nelson (2-3) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on six hits and three walks over eight innings against the Rockies. He struck out three.

Nelson was locked in and efficient, holding the Rockies to just one run while completing eight innings for the first time in his career. The right-hander has logged seven-plus innings in each of his past three starts and owns a 2.36 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 25:8 K:BB across 34.1 innings (five starts) in May. He'll look to stay in the win column next time out, which is tentatively scheduled for Saturday against the Mariners.